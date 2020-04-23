1  of  3
Coronavirus
NYS releases results of coronavirus antibody tests See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Niagara County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Closings
There are currently 308 active closings. Click for more details.

Four WNY colleges teaming up to host virtual Relay for Life on Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Four WNY colleges will hold their Relay for Life events virtually this year, from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 25.

Student volunteers from the University of Buffalo, Canisius College, Niagara University and SUNY Fredonia, and American Cancer Society staff have teamed up to put on a combined “Relay for Life” experience.

The online event will feature segments that celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers and remember loved ones. The virtual WNY event will join the American Cancer Society’s nationwide virtual Relay USA at 4 p.m. on April 25.

The participating colleges have a collective fundraising goal of $45,000, which will allow the American Cancer Society support the most vulnerable population of cancer patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will also go toward cancer education and research.

You can join the WNY Relay for life virtually here.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss