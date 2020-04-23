Four WNY colleges teaming up to host virtual Relay for Life on Saturday

(WIVB) – Four WNY colleges will hold their Relay for Life events virtually this year, from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 25.

Student volunteers from the University of Buffalo, Canisius College, Niagara University and SUNY Fredonia, and American Cancer Society staff have teamed up to put on a combined “Relay for Life” experience.

The online event will feature segments that celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers and remember loved ones. The virtual WNY event will join the American Cancer Society’s nationwide virtual Relay USA at 4 p.m. on April 25.

The participating colleges have a collective fundraising goal of $45,000, which will allow the American Cancer Society support the most vulnerable population of cancer patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will also go toward cancer education and research.

You can join the WNY Relay for life virtually here.

