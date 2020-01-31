Franco’s prepares to dish out thousands of pizzas and wings Super Bowl Sunday

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — No matter who you’re rooting for Super Bowl Sunday, local pizzerias will be the real winner. That’s because it’s the busiest day of the year for pizza and wings.

Franco’s Pizza expects to pump out 2,500 pizzas and 40,000 wings across their locations in Western New York.

Its Kenmore location alone will have around eighty employees to take on the rush. And they’ve been preparing for quite some time.

“We start preparing after the last super bowl,” said Walter Smietana, Franco’s Pizza Marketing Director. “Then a month out we really start to dial things in.”

Franco’s Pizza dough alone takes 24 hours to prepare. So with it being its biggest pizza day of the year by 25 percent, staff has been putting in plenty of extra hours.

“Wings is where it really gets crazy,” said Smietana “We double our wing business from any other day.”

It’s best to put your order in as soon as possible.Staff tells us the most customers come in between 3 and 6 p.m. So picking up during off hours, can help you avoid the rush.

Franco’s says its level of quality and pride sets them apart from the rest. “The fact that we really put so much effort into giving you the same quality product on Super Bowl Sunday as on any given Tuesday,” said Smietana. “We guarantee that.”