Frankies Donuts in Niagara Falls robbed at knife point

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Police are investigating a knife point robbery at Frankies Donuts that happened early Saturday morning.

According to police reports, the suspect entered the store around 3:30 a.m. and began to purchase a doughnut. He then grabbed the store employee when the cash register opened and displayed a large knife, demanding all the money from the cash register.

The suspect took about $100 in cash and a doughnut.

The suspect was described as a white man, about 30 to 40 years old, wearing a Buffalo Bills long sleeve shirt, dark pants, a hat, a black mask, and gloves.

Police checked the area for the suspect and did not find him.

