Franklin Street shooting leads to hit-and-run, police pursuit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating an incident that happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Franklin Street.

Police say a 28-year-old Tonawanda man was shot and transported to ECMC with serious injuries

Shortly afterwards police say a fight broke out in the area involving a group of people. As officers were trying to break up the fight, a vehicle struck or came into contact with those officers.

The vehicle then fled the scene and a police pursuit began, which ended in Cheektowaga near the Kensington Expressway and Cayuga Road in the area of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The individual who fled the scene is in police custody and being questioned at this time.

Authorities say a number of other vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.