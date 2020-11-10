Franklinville man charged with threatening Hertel Avenue protesters with knife arrested on warrant

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Franklinville man who had an active arrest warrant after skipping his court date for reportedly threatening protesters with a knife on Hertel Avenue has been arrested.

State Police took 48-year-old Michael Cremen into custody on Sunday while responding to a verbal argument on E. Hill Road in the Town of Franklinville.

He was turned over to Buffalo Police for an active warrant.

Cremen was charged with harassment, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing this past August after the incident at Hertel Avenue and Parkside Avenue.

He was due in court on Oct. 8, but didn’t show up. Erie County DA John Flynn said that Cremen claimed he would not attend any court proceeding where people were wearing masks, nor would he wear a mask himself.

Cremen also reportedly said he would consider it a threat if someone armed or wearing a face mask or badge were to come to his property.