Fredonia man charged with making child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Dustin Post, 24, of Fredonia, NY, was arrested and charged with production of child pornography.

On November 15, investigators removed a cellular telephone, a laptop computer, and four flash drives from the defendant’s residence. An initial review of the electronic devices recovered multiple images and videos of suspected child pornography.

New York State Police in Fredonia received a parental complaint in August involving a possible sex offense upon a minor. According to the parent, the parent’s eight-year-old child said she had been sexually abused by the defendant, a family friend, sometime in the summer of 2018, stating that Post took the victim to a house, blindfolded her, and sexually abused her.

The victim believes that Post likely video-recorded the abuse, adding that he showed her pictures of other children and explained that he had videos of other children engaging in similar conduct.

The complaint further alleges that the defendant, also in the summer of 2019, video-recorded his abuse of a 12-year-old girl and, in 2018, received images of an 11-year-old girl via Snapchat.

The defendant made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was being held pending a November 26, 2019, detention hearing.

Members of the public who have specific information related to this case are urged to contact HSI at 716-464-6070 or HSIBuffaloTips@ice.dhs.gov. HSI victim-witness specialists will be available to assist any parent or guardian should they need victim-related resources.