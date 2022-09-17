BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is hosting free car seat safety checks in Erie and Niagara Counties. More information is listed below.
Sunday, Sept. 18
- Pendleton Station Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- ECSO Grand Island Substation, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Lewiston Fire Company Number 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
- ECSO Clarence Substation, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
- Oishei Children’s Hospital, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- ECSP Alden Substation, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
- Windom Fire Company, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- ECSO Elma Substation, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
- ECSO Colden Substation, 4 p.m. t0 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
- ECSO North Collins Substation, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
