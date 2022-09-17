BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is hosting free car seat safety checks in Erie and Niagara Counties. More information is listed below.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Pendleton Station Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ECSO Grand Island Substation, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lewiston Fire Company Number 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

ECSO Clarence Substation, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Oishei Children’s Hospital, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ECSP Alden Substation, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Windom Fire Company, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ECSO Elma Substation, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

ECSO Colden Substation, 4 p.m. t0 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

ECSO North Collins Substation, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.