CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – You can get tested for free this week in Chautauqua County.

Drive-through testing clinics are being held at the Taylor Training Center, 240 Harrison St. in Jamestown and the Murphy Training Center, 665 Brigham Road in Dunkirk.

Both sites are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.

An appointment is required.