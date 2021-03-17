Free credit reporting extended through April

FILE – This Aug. 11, 2019 file photo shows credit cards in New Orleans. U.S. consumer borrowing fell in March for the first time in more than eight years, with the category covering credit cards dropping by the largest amount in over three decades, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that an initiative offering free weekly credit reporting will be extended until April 20. To get your free reports, go to AnnualCreditReport.com.

With the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, the three national credit reporting agencies—Equifax, Experian, and Transunion—gave people free, weekly access to monitor their credit report. The FTC says that staying on top of your credit report is an important tool to manage your loans, debts, credits, and other financial data. Keeping an eye on it can also help with identity fraud.

Regularly make sure your credit report is correct, especially with any new charges, payment arrangements, or forbearance. Fix mistakes and dispute any errors you spot, and notify credit reporting agencies directly. The CARES Act generally requires creditors to report these accounts as current.

Feeling anxious about financial health and struggling to deal with the financial impact of COVID? The FTC says to contact companies you owe money to and ask them to postpone payments, set up a payment plan, or grant a temporary forbearance.