Free face masks, COVID-19 testing available in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Face masks are being distributed at town and village offices throughout Wyoming County.

Masks can also be picked up at the Warsaw YMCA, 115 Linwood Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (until the masks run out).

Community COVID-19 testing is also being offered in Wyoming County starting Tuesday for patients who meet eligibility requirements for no charge.

Check to see if you’re eligible by taking a test here.

If eligible, schedule an appointment with Health Mart Pharmacy for testing. On the day of your test, print and bring your test voucher, as well as ID.

As of Monday afternoon, there are a total of 76 positive COVID-19 cases in Wyoming County. There have been five deaths and 63 recoveries.