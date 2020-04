(WIVB) – Visions Hotels is offering free rooms to workers at the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic at two of their Western New York hotels.

Front line medical workers can get a room at the Home2 Suites by Hilton Amherst and Hampton Inn by Hilton East Aurora to sleep, recharge, and isolate from their families.

For information on how to use the program, call 716-403-0100 or email tlemen@visions-hotels.com.