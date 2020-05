NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Hundreds of people descended on Downtown Norfolk and Fort Monroe in Hampton Friday evening in protest of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis Police officer earlier this week.

Black Lives Matter 757 organized two gatherings in Hampton Roads Friday called "blackout757." Both began at 7:57 p.m. One was at Fort Monroe in Hampton near the pavilion, and another was in Martin Luther King Jr. Monument Park and the surrounding area in Norfolk.