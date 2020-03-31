Free medication delivery at pharmacies statewide because of COVID-19, Check here for the list of pharmacies

1  of  4
Some pharmacies in Erie County are helping customers get their prescriptions. Pharmacies across the state, and locally, are offering free home delivery for medication, after a new mandate from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Deliveries can now be made in person, the US mail, UPS and FedEx. It’s all in an effort to promote social distancing and help slow the spread of the disease.

The Community Pharmacy Association has urged pharmacy benefit managers and insurance plans to get rid of the red tape and any restrictions that will keep home deliveries from happening.

Pharmacies Participating Include

  • Rite aid
  • Walgreens
  • Tops Markets
  • Wegmans
  • Walmart
  • Weis Markets
  • Genoa Healthcare
  • Hannaford Bros
  • Kinney Drugs
  • Noble Health Services
  • Price Chopper
  • Stop & Shop
  • Town Total Health

