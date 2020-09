ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the wait for a federal stimulus continues school districts in New York continue to announce budget cuts. Students, parents, and teachers from across the Capital Region voiced frustrations today over school funding outside the State Capitol building. "It's crazy to me that casinos are being opened up, schools are being budget-cut. Like it just doesn't make sense to us," said Schenectady High School Senior Shazia Pirzada.

Analysis from the New York State Education Department shows about 57% of school funding comes from localities, 40% from the state, and 3% from the federal government. But, all of that varies from district to district.