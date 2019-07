ANNAPOLIS, MD (WIVB)– Today marks one year since the deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

Five workers of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis were killed that day.

To honor the victims, June 28 has been named “Freedom of the Press Day” in the state of Maryland.

Employees from the Capital Gazette and other tribune publishing papers dedicated a memorial garden in Annapolis Friday morning.

A moment of silence was also held at 2:33 p.m. this afternoon, the exact time the shooting started.