HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Friends and family surprised a Hamburg man on his 80th birthday on Saturday.

Instead of a party, they threw Richard Smith a parade- which included a fire truck parked outside with a sign.

Smith was a firefighter for 60 years and served as a town councilman, superintendent of highways, and as an Assemblyman in Albany.

Smith said he was surprised and shocked to find out the parade was for him.