Friends, students remember Niagara Falls High School teacher who died from cancer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A beloved Niagara Falls High School teacher who touched many lives recently passed away following a long battle with cancer.
Because she made such an impact, the many people who knew and loved her found a way to make sure her family isn’t grieving alone during the pandemic.
Kate Muldoon was a theatre teacher at NFHS. She retired in 2017.
Friends say that because of the coronavirus pandemic, Muldoon’s family was unable to hold a wake or funeral.
Instead, friends and students gathered at a safe distance from one another on the family’s front lawn to sing “For Good”, from the musical Wicked.
It was a song that was sung to celebrate Muldoon’s last show with NFHS.
In addition to the performance, a long line of cars passed by the house to pay respects to the teacher who made a difference in so many lives.