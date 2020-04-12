Friends, students remember Niagara Falls High School teacher who died from cancer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A beloved Niagara Falls High School teacher who touched many lives recently passed away following a long battle with cancer.

Because she made such an impact, the many people who knew and loved her found a way to make sure her family isn’t grieving alone during the pandemic.

Kate Muldoon was a theatre teacher at NFHS. She retired in 2017.

Friends say that because of the coronavirus pandemic, Muldoon’s family was unable to hold a wake or funeral.

Instead, friends and students gathered at a safe distance from one another on the family’s front lawn to sing “For Good”, from the musical Wicked.

It was a song that was sung to celebrate Muldoon’s last show with NFHS.

In addition to the performance, a long line of cars passed by the house to pay respects to the teacher who made a difference in so many lives.