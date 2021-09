HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Students all across Western New York will be going back to school tomorrow.

That includes the Frontier Schools in Hamburg.

Dozens of parents came out to the school board meeting Tuesday to speak their minds about face masks in the classroom.

Some parents want to have a choice about their child wearing a mask.



Nearly 60 percent of Americans nationwide support students wearing a face mask.

That’s according to a poll by the Associated Press.