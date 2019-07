BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People living in Buffalo’s Fruit Belt neighborhood gathered to discuss the future of their community, which has been fighting gentrification for several years.

The FB Community Land Trust hosted a community update on their upcoming projects.

The non-profit helps create and keep affordable housing and maintains local parks.

The organization recently bought four lots of land on Row St., where they will build two homes with the help of Habitat for Humanity.