SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re just a few weeks into the 2023 tax season, and filing by yourself can be frustrating. To help ease the frustration, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is helping the community file their tax returns online.

“This is a good entry way for them to learn how to do taxes,” Andy Aquino, Public Services Librarian at Niagara County Community College said.

Since the assistance began, NYS Department of Taxation and Finance says they’ve helped 35,000 taxpayers file and learn how to file in the future.

But it’s not just for students and faculty, anyone from the community, who made $73,000 or less in 2022, can qualify to meet with representatives for free. There are five locations that are offering services: Orchard Park Library, Buffalo State College, Buffalo Library, and two locations at NCCC, at the Sanborn Campus and the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.

“New York State wanted to help tax payers help themselves,” said Anthony Smith, taxpayer assistance outreach representative from NYS Department of Taxation and Finance. “What we do is guide you through doing your own taxes on the software, help you do everything on your own,”

If you do sign up, make sure to bring your drivers license or government issued ID, last year’s tax return, along with all of your tax files for this year. To make a reservation at NCCC, you can register on their website here, or give the library a call at 716-614-6786 or email them at refdesk@niagaracc.suny.edu.