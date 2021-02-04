Frustrations rise as area residents who are immunocompromised try to get the coronavirus vaccine

Several area residents who are immunocompromised say they’ve been having problems signing up for a coronavirus vaccine on the state’s website.

At just 42-years-old James Harris had a double lung transplant and now he needs a kidney transplant. He has a wife and two small children. His doctors told him to get vaccinated, but he can’t.

“I’m not necessarily afraid of getting covid, but it is something else to think about it, how it would affect my life if I got it, because I could die from it,” Harris said.

Even though the CDC has included the group as a priority group for the 1b phase of the vaccination plan, the option isn’t included on the website.

“When you’re going through they ask you all these questions: are you in a home, are you homeless? There’s a ton of questions, but there’s nothing specific relating to people who are immunocompromised,” said Jessica Manuszewski of Lackawanna, she has rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia.

Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the issue this week, he says in addition to supply concerns, the CDC needs to clarify what conditions are included in the immunocompromised category.

“I think they really put the cart before the horse on this, saying they’re going to add immunosuppressed patients to 1b and then they said wow we’ve got patients who are immunosuppressed due to therapeutic treatments, and surgeries, and also autoimmune diseases,” said Chad Glaser, whose 19-year-old son had a liver transplant when he was 2.