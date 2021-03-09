Frustrations rise in Niagara County after the health department didn’t get the thousands of vaccines they were expecting

The Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton says the county was expecting to get 5 thousand Johnson & Johnson vaccines, along with 1,500 Moderna vaccines this week, and instead they got just 800 Moderna vaccines.

“We were ready to roll — boom!” Stapleton said. “Everybody lined up, all staff and then to have the vaccine not come is frustrating.”

Still the county is keeping its head up.

“We’re just going to keep on pushing, we’re not going to stop. Everybody who works at the sites, are trying their best to serve as many people as possible,” Stapleton said.

Meanwhile, the state is opening up a mass vaccination site in Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, says he doesn’t know when the site will open.

Restaino says, in light of the troubles the county has been having with securing vaccines, the new state-led site is a welcomed presence.



“We have a great partnership with the county health department, and they’re trying real hard to get as much as they can out in the community. They’re held back by that which is supplied to them by the state, and the state is held back by that which is supplied by the federal government,” said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino. “So, the supply chain question has always been the dilemma here. My hope is that now this administration is going to free up so much more.”