Fuccillo is offering local first responders free installation of PermaSafe for service vehicles

(WIVB) – Three Grand Island Fuccillo dealerships are offering local first responders free disinfection for their service vehicles with a one-time installation of a PermaSafe system.

The PermaSafe system is a multi-surface and air protectant system that eliminates germs, bacteria, and viruses from the air and surfaces. It retails for around $250.

Eligible first responders include members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office (police division), Grand Island Fire Company, Inc., Niagara County Sheriff’s Department and City of Tonawanda Police Department.

The following departments are allowed a single complementary installation their first applications: Amherst Fire Department, Amherst Police Department, Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Police Department, Grand Island Town Police Department, Lockport Police Department, Niagara Falls Fire Department, Niagara Falls Police Department, New York State Police, Orchard Park Fire Department, Town of Orchard Park Police Department and Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

Contact Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island and Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island for more information.