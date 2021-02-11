Fully vaccinated people don’t need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, CDC says

TAMPA (WFLA) — People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus as long as they meet prescribed criteria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
In the updated guidance on its website, the CDC said quarantining is not necessary for fully vaccinated people within three months of having received their last dose as long as they do not develop any symptoms.
Fully vaccinated means that at least two weeks have passed since a person received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine.
Other recommendations to prevent transmission remain in place for fully vaccinated people as well. They include wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
The guidance says the risk that fully vaccinated people could spread the coronavirus to others is “still uncertain.”
However, “vaccination has been demonstrated to prevent symptomatic Covid-19; symptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission is thought to have a greater role in transmission than purely asymptomatic transmission,” according to the CDC.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker released a joint statement on the CDC’s guidelines:
“Yesterday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance regarding quarantine following exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. According to the guidance, ‘asymptomatic fully vaccinated individuals’, meaning those who have received both shots and at least two weeks have passed since the second shot, are no longer required to quarantine within 90 days after the second shot.”
“From the outset of the pandemic, New York State has followed the science and listened to the experts, and quarantine requirements only for New Yorkers who have received both shots will be similarly updated to reflect the CDC’s new guidance. However, the science regarding COVID transmissibility post-vaccination remains unsettled, and this updated guidance is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down.”
“All New Yorkers, including those who have been fully vaccinated, should continue to wear masks, social distance, and be smart until herd immunity is reached and this pandemic is fully relegated to the history books.”Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker