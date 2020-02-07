Fund Our Future Bus tour pushes for more funding for NYS schools

The Fund Our Future Bus tour arrived in Western New York Friday and it was filled with teachers and public school advocates.

They made stops to school districts across Western New York as well as throughout the state, drumming up support to stop the loss of $3.5 billion in the governor’s proposed budget.



“If we had those millions of dollars, where would we be now?” said Andy Pallotta president of NYSUT.



“We feel like we’re working really hard to do the best we can for students, but we feel like the state is sabotaging those efforts by failing to give us the $12 million dollars that we’re owed,” said Michelle Licht, fourth grade teacher and president of Williamsville Teachers Association.

