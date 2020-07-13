Funeral arrangements set for Bishop Edward Kmiec

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The general public will be able to pay their respects to Bishop Edward U. Kmiec, 13th bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo on Thursday.

Bishop Kmiec died Saturday night.

His body will lie in state in the main sanctuary of St. Joseph’s Cathedral, 50 Franklin St. in Buffalo, from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Those who wish to attend will need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

A Mass will take place at 7 p.m. for the bishop’s immediate family and Diocesan representatives only.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on Friday, which will not be open to the public due to COVID-19 precautions and capacity limits. The Mass will be live-streamed- click here for the link.

Flower arrangements are gratefully declined, but those wishing to offer a memorial may do so by making a gift to the following: the Most Rev. Edward U. Kmiec Scholarship Fund for Catholic Education, OR, The Bishop Edward U. Kmiec Seminarian Formation Endowment Fund in care of The Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or Catholic Charities of Buffalo, 741 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209.