Funeral services held for state trooper who served at Olean barracks

(WIVB) – On Monday, loved ones paid their final respects to a state trooper from the Southern Tier who died last week.

Funeral services were held for Trooper Joe Mecca at St. Bonaventure Parish.

Trooper Mecca was from Central New York and served 29 years at the State Police Olean barracks.

He died of a cancer-related illness after doing some work at Ground Zero in New York City, but state police say it’s not clear if his cancer was related to 9/11.

Trooper Mecca’s funeral comes just three days after services for Trooper Jennifer Czarnecki, who also spent time at Ground Zero and died of cancer.

Mecca was 62.