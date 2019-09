CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Rescues from across the area joined forces Saturday to find fur-ever homes for hundreds of animals .

The Western New York Furtastic Adopt-A-Thon” was held at the Leonard Post in Cheektowaga Saturday.

More than one-hundred dogs and cats were up for adoption.

Organizers say that they hope to find a home for as many pets as possible during the bi-annual event.

The next adopt-a-thon will be held in February.