Future of charitable events like the 11 Day Power Play is uncertain as coronavirus-related closures take place locally and across the state

The 11 Day Power Play is still on, at least for now.

This year, the 11 Day Power Play, is slated to take place between July 8th and July 19, but with the coronavirus pandemic — causing spring and summertime cancellations, organizers say the event will continue as planned, for now.

“Well, things seem to be changing in the news lately, regarding the coronavirus. Right now, we have no plans presently to postpone our event in July,” said Amy Lesakowski, Executive director and co-founder. “But, as the health and safety of our players, volunteers, and their families is our top priority, we will, of course follow whatever guidelines are in place from the CDC and our local, state and national governments as we draw closer to puck drop.”

They’ve been actively fundraising online for the last five months and they’ve raised about $750 thousand dollar dollars so far.

The fundraiser usually distributes between $1.2 and $1.6 million dollars among organizations like the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The 11 Day Power Play is one if it’s biggest annual fundraisers for Roswell Park.

As far as Roswell Park’s other biggest fundraiser, the Ride for Roswell, that organization says they’ll make an official announcement on the status of the event on May first.

To donate to 11 Day Power Play — www.11daypowerplay.com.