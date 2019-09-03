Skip to content
Live Now
Live Now
Updates throughout the day on Hurricane Dorian
GALLERY: Back to School photos
News
Posted:
Sep 3, 2019 / 08:29 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 3, 2019 / 09:33 AM EDT
Tori (kindergarden), courtesy of Tanya.
Sophia (first grade), Tapestry Charter School. Photo courtesy of Stephanie.
Dylan (first grade) and Luke (sixth grade), courtesy of April.
Mandy (eighth grade), courtesy of Frieda.
First day of kindergarten and first grade, courtesy Jennifer.
Natalia (pre-K), courtesy of Julie.
Jayden (first grade), courtesy of Renea.
First day of sixth grade, courtesy Carrie.
Luna (kndergarten).
Anthony (second grade) and Nadia (kindergarten), courtesy of Annmarie.
Brooklyn (kindergarten), courtesy of Heather.
Samuel (fifth grade), courtesy of Brian.
