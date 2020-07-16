Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Your Election Headquarters
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Judge dismisses charges against 4 former social workers in death of California 8-year-old
Video
Top Stories
Georgia governor sues Atlanta mayor, council over mask mandate
Video
Teens reel in 700-pound bluefin tuna off coast of Maine
Gallery
988 to become the new 911 for suicide prevention
As MLB 60-game season draws near, careful optimism prevails
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Stronger Together
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
GALLERY: Flooding, damage, and storm clouds in WNY
News
Posted:
Jul 16, 2020 / 07:52 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2020 / 07:53 PM EDT
Taken in Brocton, from Carl.
Taken in Concord, from Dan.
Taken in Lancaster, from Dee.
Taken in Ebenezer (West Seneca).
Taken in West Seneca, from Francesca.
Taken in Sheridan, from Gale.
Taken in Randolph, from Gary.
Taken on I-90 in Hamburg, from Vinny.
Taken in Silver Creek, from Joey.
Taken in West Seneca, from Kaycee.
Taken in West Seneca, from Laurie.
Taken in Napoli, from Michael.
Taken in Williamsville.
Taken in Panama Lake, from Chad.
Taken in the Town of Portland.
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Tornado warning issued for parts of WNY
Governor Cuomo issues new guidance for restaurants and bars, saying alcohol can only be ordered with food
Audio
Woman who refused to wear mask wants half of $100,000 donated to Starbucks barista
Video
4 Warn Weather
Severe weather destroys barn in Chautauqua County
Video
Viral video of brawl at Walden Galleria Mall just days after reopening
Video
Possibly severe storms with torrential downpours this afternoon, evening
Video
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Live
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video