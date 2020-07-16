GALLERY: Flooding, damage, and storm clouds in WNY

(KTLA) -- A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge on Thursday morning dropped the case against four social workers who were charged in connection with the torture death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez after being directed to do so by a California appeals court.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed the charges of child abuse and falsifying records against social workers Stefanie Rodrigez, 35, and Patricia Clement, 59, as well as their respective supervisors, Kevin Bom, 41, and Gregory Merritt, 64, back in April 2016, almost three years after the Palmdale boy's death.