Gallery: Floodwaters in Niagara County
News
Posted:
Jul 20, 2021 / 11:08 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 20, 2021 / 11:08 PM EDT
Severe flooding at the corner of Military and Lockport Roads in the Town of Niagara. Tuesday evening. Joel Milleville
Joel Milleville
Market Street, Lockport Bryson Davey
The Woodlands in South Lockport ( Brian Stull)
Flooding in canal and streets and canoeing in streets.
F
(Laurel Klino)
(Amanda Gill)
(Amanda Gill)
(Stephanie Anne)
(Kay Kane)
