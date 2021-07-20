Gallery: Floodwaters in Niagara County

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • Severe flooding at the corner of Military and Lockport Roads in the Town of Niagara. Tuesday evening. Joel Milleville
  • Joel Milleville
  • Market Street, Lockport Bryson Davey
  • The Woodlands in South Lockport ( Brian Stull)
  • Flooding in canal and streets and canoeing in streets.
  • F
  • (Laurel Klino)
  • (Amanda Gill)
  • (Amanda Gill)
  • (Stephanie Anne)
  • (Kay Kane)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now