GALLERY: Gorgeous Grandma Day

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks moved broadly lower in early trading on Wall Street Thursday after weak earnings from several large companies pulled down the technology sector.

The early slump marks a turnaround from Wednesday, when a series of solid earnings reports helped push major indexes to record highs. This is one of the busiest weeks in the latest round of corporate earnings and the results have been mostly mixed. The market has been volatile since corporate earnings reports started trickling in last week.