Gallery: National Pumpkin Day

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile's President Sebastián Piñera asked all his Cabinet members to offer their resignations Saturday as he prepared to shake up his government in response to a wave of protests, including one that drew more than a million people the day before.

Chile's conservative president also said he might lift the state of emergency that has covered much of the country for the past nine days — a decree that had failed to bring peace after rioting broke out in response to a 4-cent rise in subway fares. The protests rapidly expanded to cover a far wider sense of frustration among many Chileans who felt they have been struggling to make do as the well-off grew richer.