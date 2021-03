BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- A Buffalo Police Department employee has been charged with first and second-degree reckless endangerment following a domestic incident on Zelmer St.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials say Eric Pinkston, 27, was involved in a verbal dispute with someone at a residence on the street. During this time, he allegedly went outside and fired a gun into the air multiple times before going back inside.