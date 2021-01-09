GALLERY: Photos of the Bills victory over Colts in AFC Wild Card

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Josh Norman #29 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammates after winning the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills won 27-24. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Fans celebrate after the Buffalo Bills win 27-24 during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Josh Norman #29 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills won 27-24. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Trey Burton #80 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball as Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills defends during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Zach Pascal #14 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts stiff-arms Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball as Taron Johnson #24 of the Buffalo Bills gives chase during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: A.J. Epenesa #57 of the Buffalo Bills attempts to tackle Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass as T.J. Carrie #38 of the Indianapolis Colts defends during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Zack Moss #20 of the Buffalo Bills gets carted from the field after an injury during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Zack Moss #20 of the Buffalo Bills lies on the field after an apparent injury during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Tyquan Lewis #94 of the Indianapolis Colts tackles Zack Moss #20 of the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Josh Norman #29 and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills celebrate after Rodrigo Blankenship #3 of the Indianapolis Colts (not pictured) misses a field goal during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills catches a pass as T.J. Carrie #38 of the Indianapolis Colts tackles during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills passes the football during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills catches a pass during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Daryl Williams #75 of the Buffalo Bills recovers a fumble during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: The Buffalo Bills celebrate a 27-24 win during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Ike Boettger #65 celebrates with Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills won 27-24. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills bats down a Hail Mary pass thrown by Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts (not pictured) during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills won 27-24. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Stefon Diggs #14 reacts with Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills after making a first-down reception during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Lee Smith #85 celebrates a field goal made by Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Mo Alie-Cox #81 of the Indianapolis Colts makes a reception as Taron Johnson #24 of the Buffalo Bills and Jerry Hughes #55 defend during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball as Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts defends during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Zack Moss #20 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball as Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts defends during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts signals during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Andre Roberts #18 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball as Zaire Franklin #44 and George Odum #30 of the Indianapolis Colts defend during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Buffalo Bills fans raise signs for quarterback Josh Allen #17 during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts makes a reception and is tackled by Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts carries the ball during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills calls a play during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Michael Pittman #11 of the Indianapolis Colts makes a reception and is tackled by Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: The Buffalo Bills take the field during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win in 25 years

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills earned their first playoff victory in a quarter-century on Saturday when Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, scored another rushing, and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass for a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card game.

Buffalo snapped an 0-6 postseason skid by winning its first playoff game since a 37-22 win over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. And it came in the Bills’ first home playoff game in 24 years, with a limited number of 6,700 fans in attendance for the first time this season.

Allen finished 26 of 35 for 324 yards, with a 5-yard touchdown to Dawson Knox and a 35-yarder to Stefon Diggs.

The game wasn’t decided until the final play, when Rivers faced fourth-and-11 from Buffalo’s 47. Rivers heaved a deep pass for T.Y. Hilton, who was surrounded by defenders in the right side of the end zone. Hyde broke through the crowd of bodies, leaping up and batting the ball to the ground.

It just so happens, Hyde was one of three Bills defenders that failed to do the same thing in allowing DeAndre Hopkins’ 43-yard leaping catch in the final seconds of Arizona’s 32-30 win over Buffalo on Nov. 15.

Buffalo (14-3) has won seven in a row since that loss.

Rookie kicker Tyler Bass accounted for the decisive points by hitting a 54-yard field goal to put Buffalo up 27-16 with 8:08 remaining.

The Bills added a new entry to a season in which they’ve busted numerous slumps. Buffalo won its first AFC East title in 25 years, and matched a single-season record in victories set in both 1990 and ’91.

The Colts (11-6) ended a season in which they won 11 games for the first time since 2014, and reached the playoffs for the second time in three years under coach Frank Reich.

Rivers finished 27 of 46 for 309 yards and had his career playoff record drop to 5-7 in completing his first — and potentially last — season with the Colts as he ponders retirement.

MR. EVERYTHING

With his 5-yard TD rushing and TD completion to Knox, Allen became the fifth player since at least 1940 to score a touchdown rushing, passing and receiving in his playoff career. Allen scored on a 16-yard catch from John Brown in a 22-19 OT loss at Houston a year ago.

Allen joined Nick Foles, Kordell Stewart, Freeman McNeil and Julian Edelman

FAN-DEMONIUM

The Bills finally had a chance to play in front of their fans this season. State guidelines required each person, including stadium staff and media, to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of kickoff before entering.

Fans were limited to sitting in groups of two and four and scattered throughout the 70,000-seat facility.

They cheered everything from the Bills taking the field for pre-game warmups to Buffalo winning the coin toss.

UP NEXT

Colts: Their season is over after losing in the wild-card round for the first time since 2012.

Bills: They advance to the divisional round for the first time since the 1995 playoffs.