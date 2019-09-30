Three of the four inmates who escaped Ohio jail are tracked down in North Carolina

CARY, N.C. (WCMH) — Three of the four men who escaped from an Ohio jail have been caught in North Carolina.

The inmates escaped from the Gallia County Jail Sunday morning after authorities said they overpowered two female guards with a homemade weapon.

According to a spokesperson from the town of Cary, North Carolina, the local police department got a call around 2 a.m. saying that the four fugitives were pinged in the area.

Three of them were arrested at the Red Roof Inn in a nearby shopping center. One is still on the loose.

Police said the three were taken into custody peacefully.

Police identified the escapees as :

Brynn K. Martin , 40, who is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. (Martin previously escaped custody from a transport vehicle with another inmate on Sept. 3. He was captured the next day in Cheshire.)



Martin was in jail for breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, two counts of failure to appear, and escape.



Clemente was facing two indictments for complicity to trafficking in drugs.



McDaniel was in jail for a failure to appear charge stemming from Gallia County Juvenile Court for non-support of dependents.



Lee was in jail for assault, identity fraud, and obstructing official business.

Jail records show that Clemente, Martin and Mcdaniel were booked into the Wake County, North Carolina jail. It wasn’t immediately clear which other escapees were captured.

Authorities said the inmates were assisted by at least one person on the outside and stole the vehicle of a corrections officer, taking it to a nearby park, where another vehicle was waiting for them.