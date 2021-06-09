‘Gamechanger for our school:’ Buffalo charter school gives students leg up on college with new program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A charter school in Buffalo is giving students a leg up on college by allowing them to earn up to 55 free college credits before graduating high school.

Charter School for Applied Technologies (CSAT) announced their new Early College & Career Pathways program. It will allow the students to explore a career and earn college credits along the way. The program will start next school year. All CSAT high school students, starting in 10th grade, will be eligible to participate.

“This program has what we call stackable options,” said Brett Lutterbein, the assistant principal at the school. “So a student who wants to earn a certificate and go right into the work force will be that much better prepared.”

This is in partnership with SUNY Buffalo State College and SUNY Erie (ECC).

There are four pathways students can explore in the program: health and human services, manufacturing, business and communications and arts and communications.

“By providing college-level coursework and exposure to careers in the Buffalo community, this is ultimately a game-changer for our school community,” Lutterbein said.

A student who takes full advantage of the program can walk away from CSAT with 55 college credits. Again, it is all free.