Garbage collection to some areas of City of Buffalo delayed until Saturday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Garbage collection to some areas of the city of Buffalo will be delayed until Saturday morning due to larger volumes of trash being put out and staffing challenges due to COVID-19.

The locations are:

Commonwealth – Hertel to Taunton

Crestwood – Hertel to Taunton

Taunton – Colvin to Lovering

Colvin (west side) – Tacoma to Hertel

Bulk Trash pickup in the Masten Council district will also be continuing into the weekend. Residents are advised to leave bulk trash out for pickup.