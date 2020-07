BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Garden Walk Buffalo and the East Side Garden Walk have been called off this year due to COVID-19- but they’re holding something every day this month to make up for it.

Garden Walk Buffalo will become “Buffalo Garden Views” and they will be putting on a “virtual garden month” in July.

Each week will be packed with events to experience from home on social media, and in person when appropriate.

