Garden Walk Williamsville, Glen Park Art Festival will switch to a virtual format this year

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Williamsville’s annual garden walk and Glen Park Art Festival will switch to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The village of Williamsville announced the news Monday night.

Garden Walk Williamsville is held annually on the third Saturday in July. This year, it will not be an in-person event, but organizers will debut a virtual format which will allow people to submit and view photos of residential and municipal gardens.

“In an effort to bring the beauty of all gardens to the public, our volunteer committee wants you to share your photos and videos of your own gardens, no matter if you live in the village or not,” the village’s Garden Walk Committee organizers said in a statement.

Find more information about the virtual garden walk here.

The Glen Park Art Festival, which had been scheduled for the last weekend in July, will also not be held this year. The festival committee will work with artists and vendors to create a virtual art show with links to purchase their works.

The details will be posted on the Glen Park Art Festival website by the end of June.

Organizers say that planning for the 2021 festival has already begun.