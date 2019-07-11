Gates Foundation donates $2.9 million to help WNY students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A national charity is chipping into help local students graduate from college.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is donating $2.9 million to Say Yes Buffalo.

Say Yes is using the funds to create the “Buffalo College Success Network” The network is a partnership that includes several local organizations. The funds will be divided among the organizations and used towards support services like the creation of 11 new college counselor positions.

“We’re going to use the resources to help embed Say Yes College counselors onto the campuses” said David Rust executive director Say Yes Buffalo. “So, students who are on campus, sometimes they have questions about food insecurity, transportation, the need for math and English tutors.”

The organizations in the Success Network include the city of Buffalo, several colleges, and Buffalo City School District.

“This partnership, this announcement today, is significant because we are going to make sure that more of our young people make it through the P-16 pipeline, that’s what it’s about,” said Dr. Kriner Cash Superintendent Buffalo Public Schools. “You got to have qualified well educated, confident and competent graduates out of college today in order for our economy to go boom.”