(WIVB) – Non-essential gatherings of ten or fewer are now permitted under New York State COVID-19 orders, as long as social distancing rules are being observed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s senior advisor tweeted a link to the state government’s website Friday that shows an amendment to the governor’s executive order.

New Executive Order here—> https://t.co/dRdQ4VmIQe — Rich Azzopardi (@RichAzzopardi) May 22, 2020

Previously, the executive order prohibited non-essential gatherings of any size for any reason except for religious purposes or Memorial Day services.