Gatherings on SU campus after basketball team’s win Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The celebration for Syracuse University’s basketball teams in the NCAA Tournament is creating big crowds on the school’s campus.

Video of mass gatherings at Greek Row Sunday night surfaced following the men’s game. It shows hundreds of students and no social distancing.

Syracuse University released the statement below Monday morning:

“We appreciate our students are excited about our basketball teams’ wins tonight in their respective NCAA tournaments. However, now is not the time to let our guard down nor is it acceptable for our students to willfully disregard public health guidelines and the Stay Safe Pledge. We implore our students to act and celebrate responsibly.”