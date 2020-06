(WIVB) – GEICO is looking to hire 150 people at its Buffalo regional office over the next two months.

The company is hiring claims representatives, customer service representatives, and sales representatives.

Applications are being accepted now here.

GEICO currently has its associates working from home, so all interviewing, hiring, onboarding, and training will be done virtually.

New hires will work remotely until the company transitions associates back to offices.