General Motors president visits Tonawanda plant, announces the plant will make engines for the new Corvette

The president of General Motors Mark Reuss was at the Tonawanda Plant Tuesday to help celebrate Western New York’s role in building its latest Corvette.



It’s the 2020 Chevy Stingray. The engines for the car will be built at GM’s Tonawanda Plant. Officials at GM say the Corvette goes from 0 to 60 in under three seconds. One of the unique features is the engine is in the rear of the car.



With the new engines being built locally, does this mean more jobs?



“We’ll see. If I had a crystal ball of exactly how many cars we’re going to sell, it would be great, but we know,” said Reuss. “The demand is high, so we’ll see. It’s market driven.”



The Tonawanda community has been a part of the Corvette history for decades.



“It’s really a lot of pride in what we do, and you see that in our workforce. We’re very proud in what we do. And, the fact that we’re from Western New York,” said Ram Ramanjam, plant director. “These cars are going global and they’re going to see that it’s made here, so great day for us a lot of pride.”