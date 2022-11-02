ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After two years, the Genesee Keg Tree Lighting is back at the Genesee Brew House, bringing festive fun to the iconic restaurant and beer company.

While the Genesee Brew House still had a keg tree in 2021, festivities were postponed due to the pandemic. But the iconic (and free) Rochester tradition will be back on December 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a lighting at 6:30 p.m. sharp.

Guests will be able to peruse the following food trucks at the event:

Bay Vista Taqueria

ROC City Sammich

Pop Up and Eats

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck

Rochester Kettle Corn

And, of course, a variety of beers will be available for purchase, including a special-release Keg Tree brew: The Genesee Cinnamon Cream Ale, which will debut on December 2. The creamy, cinnamon-y beer will be available on draft, in growlers, and in crawlers at the Brew House while supplies last.

For each Cinnamon Cream Ale purchased, Genesee will donate $1 to the local nonprofit Open Door Mission that works to assist homeless individuals in Rochester.

The event is expected to draw thousands. In 2019, nearly 7,000 people attended the event, with thousands more coming to see the tree throughout the winter.

Despite his retirement from Genesee last year, keg tree creator Mike Gaesser, will be participating in this year’s construction alongside a team of “Keg Tree Elves,” a representative of Genesee said.

“What started out as a fun construction project for our team has turned into a Genesee tradition,” said Gaesser. “It’s great to be back.”

Construction will begin in the coming weeks, and requires cranes, lifts, and seven Keg Tree Elves to stack all 532 empty kegs. The final product will be nearly three stories high and wrapped in 30,000 programmable lights.

After the December 2 ceremony, Genesee Brew House patrons will get to soak in the sight through the beginning of January.

“What’s more Rochester than hanging out with thousands of people outside in December and drinking cold beer around a Genesee Keg Tree?” Jaime Polisoto, Genesee brand director, said. “This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever!”