Genesee County man sentenced to community service for sending threatening message to Erie County Executive

(WIVB) – A Genesee County man has admitted in court to sending a threatening message to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Thomas E. Netter, 50, of Oakfield, pleaded guilty Friday to second degree harassment. According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Netter sent a threatening message regarding COVID-19 mandates to Poloncarz on Jan. 29.

He was sentenced to a conditional discharge and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. A no-contact order of protection has also been issued on Poloncarz’ behalf.