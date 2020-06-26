Genesee County Sheriff’s Office: Motorcyclist dies in Friday crash

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle/vehicle crash that happened on Bethany Center Road in the Town of Stafford around 11 a.m. Friday.

According to sheriff’s reports, a motorcycle had been northbound on Bethany Center Road when a pickup truck in the opposite lane attempted a left-hand turn. The motorcycle stuck the passenger side of the pickup truck, and the motorcyclist, 57-year-old Donald Bernard of Fillmore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 62-year-old Ohio man driving the pickup truck was not injured.