Genesee County Sheriff Office: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Pembroke crash, law enforcement looking for third vehicle that fled scene

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to ECMC Friday night following a three-vehicle accident on State Route 77 in the Town of Pembroke.

The office is currently looking for a Hyundai sedan that’s believed to have struck the motorcyclist after he was ejected from his bike before fleeing the scene.

According to sheriff’s reports, a Honda Pilot driven by a 20-year-old Clarence man had been driving south on State Route 77. The motorcycle, ridden by a 26-year-old Attica man, was following directly behind the Honda Pilot, and when the Honda Pilot made a right turn into an ice cream shop, the motorcyclist struck the back of the vehicle, sending him off of the bike and into the middle of the road.

The motorcyclist was then struck by another vehicle believed to have been a Hyundai sedan, which left the scene.

The occupants of the Honda Pilot weren’t injured.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the Hyundai sedan is asked to call (585)345-3000.